China's installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity exceeds 50% of total

By the end of 2022, China's installed power generation capacity was 2,564.05 GW, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China has devoted significant resources to the construction of renewable energy capacity in recent years, building large wind, solar and hydro plants in the west of the country as it seeks to meet a target of peak carbon emissions before 2030.

However, inconsistent utilisation of the resources means that China's energy consumption mix remains weighted toward fossil fuels, principally coal.

Coal accounted for 56.2% of total energy consumption last year, versus 25.9% from renewables which includes nuclear energy, the NBS data showed.

