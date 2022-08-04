Oil

China's Innovent Biologics secures over $300 mln investment from Sanofi

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Innovent Biologics Inc said on Friday Paris-based Sanofi SA would invest HK$2.42 billion ($307.88 million) in the biopharmaceutical group to jointly develop two cancer drugs in China.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Innovent Biologics Inc 1801.HK said on Friday Paris-based Sanofi SA SASY.PA would invest HK$2.42 billion ($307.88 million) in the biopharmaceutical group to jointly develop two cancer drugs in China.

The all-cash investment by Sanofi unit Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V. will be at a price of HK$42.42 per Innovent share, representing a premium of about 29% to the stock's last close.

Innovent said it had also entered into a licence agreement with Sanofi Foreign Participations for the commercialisation of the two oncology medicines.

The Jiangsu, China-based company said SAR408701, or tusamitamab ravtansine, would be used to treat lung, gastric and other cancers, while SAR444245, or non-alpha IL-2, was under phase-2 studies for skin cancer, head and neck tumours, among others.

Sanofi will receive up to 140 million euros ($143.44 million) in milestone payments and royalties on net sales of the two drugs in China upon new drug application approvals, Innovent said.

($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 0.9760 euros)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular