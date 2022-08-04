China's Innovent Biologics secures over $300 mln investment from Sanofi

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Innovent Biologics Inc 1801.HK said on Friday Paris-based Sanofi SA SASY.PA would invest HK$2.42 billion ($307.88 million) in the biopharmaceutical group to jointly develop two cancer drugs in China.

The all-cash investment by Sanofi unit Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V. will be at a price of HK$42.42 per Innovent share, representing a premium of about 29% to the stock's last close.

Innovent said it had also entered into a licence agreement with Sanofi Foreign Participations for the commercialisation of the two oncology medicines.

The Jiangsu, China-based company said SAR408701, or tusamitamab ravtansine, would be used to treat lung, gastric and other cancers, while SAR444245, or non-alpha IL-2, was under phase-2 studies for skin cancer, head and neck tumours, among others.

Sanofi will receive up to 140 million euros ($143.44 million) in milestone payments and royalties on net sales of the two drugs in China upon new drug application approvals, Innovent said.

($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 0.9760 euros)

