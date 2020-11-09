China's inflation fails to perk up amid sluggish demand

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's factory-gate prices declined at a sharper-than-expected pace in October and consumer inflation eased to its slowest since 2009, highlighting continued economic challenges as COVID-19 saps demand.

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices declined at a sharper-than-expected pace in October and consumer inflation eased to its slowest since 2009, highlighting continued economic challenges as COVID-19 saps demand.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.1% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 2.1% drop in September and a 2.0% decline tipped by the median forecast from a Reuters survey of analysts.

On a monthly basis, producer inflation slowed to zero, compared with a 0.1% increase the previous month.

The weak inflation data contrasts with faster-than-expected growth in exports and manufacturing activity, which were seen as signs of a sustained recovery in China's industrial sector.

China's gross domestic product growth accelerated to 4.9% form a year earlier during the third quarter. Analysts expect China's economy to post a small gain for all of 2020 and then expand at a more robust pace in 2021, partly on hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will become widely available globally.

The bureau said in a separate statement that the consumer price index rose 0.5% from a year earlier, the slowest since October 2009, and compared with a 0.8% rise tipped by the Reuters poll and a 1.7% rise in September.

Pork prices fell 2.8% year-on-year in October, marking the first decline after 19 months of sharp increases due to supply constraints.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More