China's INE to add Murban crude oil for futures delivery from June

Adds details from statement, background

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Tuesday it would add Murban crude oil to its basket of crude grades for futures delivery beginning from June 1, 2021.

The exchange said the loading port would be set as Fujairah Terminal or Jebel Dhanna Terminal in the United Arab Emirates.

It said China was a key importer of Murban crude oil, which is produced in the UAE.

There are now seven types of crude for INE's futures delivery, including Dubai crude oil, Oman crude oil and Basra light oil.

The exchange said the addition of Murban crude oil as a deliverable crude oil was based on serious assessments to changes in the spot market and opinions from market participants to expand the deliverable resources of crude oil futures.

"This move will solidify the significance of Shanghai crude oil futures price, and also promote the formation of a benchmark price," said the INE statement.

China imported about 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Murban crude between January and November this year, up from about 82,000 bpd in 2019, Refinitiv data showed.

China launched its crude oil futures on the INE in March 2018, the first contract made available to overseas investors for trading as part of its ambitions to become a global commodity price setter.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.