China's industry ministry holds meeting on auto display screen supply shortage

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry said on Tuesday it had urged automakers and display screen makers to strengthen coordination to ease tight supply of auto display screens.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website it had discussed the issue with company representatives at a meeting on Monday.

Geely GEELY.UL, Changan 000625.SZ, BAIC 1958.HK, GAC 601238.SS and display screen makers BOE Technology Group 000725.SZ and Tianma microelectronics 000050.SZ were at the meeting.

As cars become smarter, more automakers are putting big display screens in cars to add more functions, putting pressure on supply.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Stephen Coates)

