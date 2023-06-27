News & Insights

China's industrial profits tumble 18.8% in Jan-May

June 27, 2023 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms shrank by 18.8% year-on-year in the first five months of 2023, official data showed on Wednesday, as companies wrestled with margin squeezes from softening demand amid a stumbling post-COVID economic recovery.

The tumble followed a 20.6% profit fall in the January-April period, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.77 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.2182 Chinese yuan renminbi)

