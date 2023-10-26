News & Insights

China's industrial profits shrink 9% in Jan-Sept

October 26, 2023 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms shrank by 9% in the first nine months from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, underlining the challenge facing the economy even as it shows some signs of stabilising.

The decline followed an 11.7% profit fall for the first eight months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.7 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.3150 yuan)

