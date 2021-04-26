China's industrial profits rose in March on high demand for raw materials

China March indus profits +92.3% y/y, vs +179% in Jan-Feb

China Jan-March indus profits +137% y/y

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew sharply in March from a low base a year ago, as demand for raw materials surged along with the economic recovery, but the pace of growth slowed, official data showed on Tuesday.

Profits rose to 711.18 billion yuan ($109.66 billion) in March, up 92.3% from a year ago, when the economy was hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The pace of growth slowed from the first two months of the year. Profits grew 179% in January-February compared with the same period in 2020, when coronavirus restrictions disrupted economic activity.

Strong profits in raw materials manufacturing and processing industries, in particular chemicals, metals and petroleum, helped drive overall industrial profit growth as demand picked up, according to a statement from Zhu Hong, an official at the NBS.

For the January-March period, industrial firms' profits rose 137% from the same period a year earlier to 1.825 trillion yuan.

China's gross domestic product quickened sharply in the first quarter and posted a record growth of 18.3%, driven by stronger demand at home and abroad.

However, the data undershot the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and analysts expect the brisk expansion, heavily skewed by the virus-related plunge in activity a year earlier, to moderate later this year.

China's exports rose sharply in March and imports posted their highest surge in four years last month, with factory activity and factory gate prices rising at faster-than-expected rates.

Many analysts believe exports could lose some momentum in the short-term.

China's industrial output grew more slowly than expected in March.

Liabilities at industrial firms were up 9.0% year-on-year at end-March, versus 9.4% growth as of end-February.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.

