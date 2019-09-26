China's industrial profits fall 2% y/y in August

Contributors
Hong Kong newsroom Reuters
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

Profits at China's industrial firms declined 2% in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Repeats to attach to alerts

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms declined 2% in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That compares with a 2.6% gain in July and a 3.1% decline in June.

For January-August, profits CNPFY=ECI were down 1.7% from a year earlier at 517.8 billion yuan ($72.62 billion), the same as a 1.7% fall in the first seven months.

Industrial firms' liabilities increased 5.0% from a year earlier to 65.81 trillion yuan at end-August, compared with a 4.9% increase in July.

The data covers companies with more than 20 million yuan in annual revenue from their main operations.

($1 = 7.1300 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More