China's industrial profits contract by 16.8% in H1

July 26, 2023 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Ethan Wang, Qiaoyi Li, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms contracted by 16.8% in the first half from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, as waning demand at home and abroad took a toll on companies' profit margins amid a bumpy economic recovery.

The fall followed an 18.8% profit decline in the first five months of the year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.1557 Chinese yuan)

