China's industrial output to grow around 5.6% y/y in 2019 - ministry

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's industrial output is expected to grow around 5.6% in 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday.

Industrial production rose 6.2% year-on-year in November, quickening from 4.7% in October. It was also the fastest year-on-year growth in five months, official data have shown.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

