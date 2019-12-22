China's industrial output to grow around 5.6% y/y in 2019 - ministry

Contributor
Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

China's industrial output is expected to grow around 5.6% in 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday.

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's industrial output is expected to grow around 5.6% in 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday.

Industrial production rose 6.2% year-on-year in November, quickening from 4.7% in October. It was also the fastest year-on-year growth in five months, official data have shown.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((judy.hua@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-6627 1297; Reuters Messaging: judy.hua.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More