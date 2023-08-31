China's Industrial Bank cuts yuan deposit rates

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's Industrial Bank Co Ltd 601166.SS, a medium-sized lender, said on Thursday it would lower its yuan deposit rates by 10-25 basis points, effective from Sept 1.

The one-year deposit rate will be cut by 10 bps to 1.75% while the two-year deposit rate will be lowered by 20 bps to 2.00%, the bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The three- and five-year rates will be cut by 25 bps points to 2.25% and 2.30%, respectively, it said in the statement.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siue and Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.