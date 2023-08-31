News & Insights

China's Industrial Bank cuts yuan deposit rates

August 31, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by Twinnie Siue and Meg Shen for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's Industrial Bank Co Ltd 601166.SS, a medium-sized lender, said on Thursday it would lower its yuan deposit rates by 10-25 basis points, effective from Sept 1.

The one-year deposit rate will be cut by 10 bps to 1.75% while the two-year deposit rate will be lowered by 20 bps to 2.00%, the bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The three- and five-year rates will be cut by 25 bps points to 2.25% and 2.30%, respectively, it said in the statement.

