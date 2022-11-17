China's imports, exports will see greater pressure in Q4 - commerce ministry

November 17, 2022 — 02:20 am EST

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's imports and exports will face greater pressure in the fourth quarter, due to insufficient external demand, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference on Thursday.

The world's second-biggest economy saw an unexpected contraction in exports and imports in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as a perfect storm of COVID-19 curbs at home and global recession risks dented demand and further darkened the outlook for the struggling economy.

