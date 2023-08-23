China's Immuneonco Biopharmaceuticals to raise $41 mln in Hong Kong IPO

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's Immuneonco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc is aiming to raise $41 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to a filing on Thursday.

The company is selling 17.15 million shares in the deal priced at HK$18.60 ($2.37) each.

($1 = 7.8406 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.