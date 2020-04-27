Commodities

China's ICBC suspends open positions for commodities trading products

Emily Chow
Se Yong Lee
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Monday it will suspend all open positions for trading products linked to commodities futures, including crude oil, natural gas, copper and soybeans as of 0900 local time (0200 GMT) beginning April 28.

The bank also warned investors of a possible loss of all investments or cash deposits in those products due to commodities market volatility.

