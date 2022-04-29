China's ICBC posts 5.7% rise in quarterly profit

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited 1398.HK601398.SS, the world's largest lender, reported a 5.7% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

ICBC said net profit for the first three months of the year totalled 90.63 billion yuan ($13.75 billion), up from 85.73 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.5897 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Selena Li Editing by David Goodman )

