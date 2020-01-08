China's Huishang Bank to take over four branches of Baoshang Bank -Caixin

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Huishang Bank 3698.HK will take over four branches of troubled Baoshang Bank, media group Caixin said on Wednesday.

In a statement earlier in the day, Huishang said it would invest up to 3.6 billion yuan ($518.56 million) to hold a stake of no more than 15% in a new provincial commercial bank, but gave no details.

($1=6.9423 Chinese yuan renminbi)

