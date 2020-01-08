China's Huishang Bank to take over four Baoshang branches - sources

Adds source-based reporting in paras 1-2

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's Huishang Bank 3698.HK will take over four branches of Baoshang Bank BAOTO.UL under a state-led reorganisation of the Inner Mongolia-based lender, two sources told Reuters, as part of Beijing's drive to reduce financial risks from small lenders.

Huishang will take over Baoshang's Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Ningbo branches in a new round of asset disposals, the sources told Reuters, declining to be named ahead of formal announcements.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anhui-based Huishang said it would acquire some assets of other banks and financial institutions, and invest up to 3.6 billion yuan ($518.56 million) to hold a stake of no more than 15% in a new provincial commercial bank, but gave no details.

Baoshang declined to comment.

Baoshang Bank became the first high-profile case of China's small lender crisis as financial regulators took control of the lender in May last year due to "serious" credit risks, rattling domestic markets and prompting the central bank to inject cash into the banking system to prevent contagion risks.

Financial media outlet Caixin first reported on Wednesday Huishang's involvement in Baoshang's asset disposal.

The People's Bank of China said last year that 99.98% of Baoshang's institutional creditors were fully repaid, and will restructure the lender as soon as possible.

($1=6.9423 Chinese yuan renminbi)

