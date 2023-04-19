China's Huayou seeks to build nickel ore processing plant in Philippines - sources

MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd 603799.SS is looking to build the Philippines' third nickel ore processing facility in partnership with a Philippine miner, two industry sources with knowledge of the proposal said on Wednesday.

Huayou, which has signed deals to build high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) plants in Indonesia, is in exploratory talks to construct a similar facility in the Philippines in partnership with a local nickel ore producer, the sources said.

Huayou did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; additional reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.