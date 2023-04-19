China's Huayou seeks to build nickel ore processing plant in Philippines - sources

April 19, 2023 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz and Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd 603799.SS is looking to build the Philippines' third nickel ore processing facility in partnership with a Philippine miner, two industry sources with knowledge of the proposal said on Wednesday.

Huayou, which has signed deals to build high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) plants in Indonesia, is in exploratory talks to construct a similar facility in the Philippines in partnership with a local nickel ore producer, the sources said.

Huayou did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; additional reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.