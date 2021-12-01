China's Huayou says Indonesia nickel JV has produced 1st trial output

Dec 1 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt 603799.SS said in a filing on Wednesday its Huayue nickel and cobalt smelting joint venture (JV) in Indonesia has churned out its first batch of output after recently starting trial production.

The JV, in which Huayou partners Tsingshan Holding Group and China Molybdenum Co 603993.SS, is the second of a number of Chinese-invested high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) nickel projects in Indonesia to reach the commissioning stage after Lygend Mining's plant achieved first production in May.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

