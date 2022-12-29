China's Huawei sees 2022 revenue of $91.5 bln, up 0.4% -report

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 29, 2022 — 10:32 pm EST

Written by Josh Horwitz for Reuters ->

Adds percentage change figure

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei expects its revenue for 2022 to reach 636.9 billion yuan ($91.53 billion), media outlet the Paper said on Friday, citing a public letter from rotating chairman Eric Xu.

That marks a 0.4% increase from 2021, when the company reported revenues of 634 billion yuan.

($1=6.9582 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.