China's Huawei says has resumed production despite virus

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] has resumed production of goods including consumer devices and carrier equipment and operations are running normally, a company spokesman said on Monday. The company restarted manufacturing in line with a special exemption that allows certain critical industries to remain in operation, despite the government's call to halt all work in some cities and provinces due to the coronavirus outbreak. The spokesman said most of the production was in Dongguan, a city in the southern Guangdong province. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/TECH HUAWEI (URGENT)

