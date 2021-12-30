US Markets
China's Huawei says 2021 revenues down almost 30%, sees challenges ahead

Sophie Yu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], battered by U.S. sanctions, expects full-year revenue for 2021 to decline nearly 30% and predicted continued challenges in the New Year.

Total 2021 revenue is expected to be 634 billion yuan ($99.48 billion), rotating chairman Guo Ping said in a New Year letter to employees on Friday.

