China's Huawei says 2021 revenues down almost 30%, sees challenges ahead

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, battered by U.S. sanctions, expects full-year revenue for 2021 to decline nearly 30% and predicted continued challenges in the New Year.

Total 2021 revenue is expected to be 634 billion yuan ($99.48 billion), rotating chairman Guo Ping said in a New Year letter to employees on Friday.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe; Editing by Neil Fullick)

