US Markets

China's Huawei reports drop in Q1 revenue as smartphone income hit

Contributor
David Kirton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA

China's Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November.

SHENZHEN, China, April 28 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November.

Revenues were 152.2 billion yuan ($23.46 billion) in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

But it said net profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points compared to a year earlier to 11.1%, it said, as the company cut costs and received a boost from $600 million in royalty payments.

($1 = 6.4866 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com; ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular