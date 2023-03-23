US Markets
CDNS

China's Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips and above - media

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

March 23, 2023 — 11:35 pm EDT

Written by David Kirton, Josh Horwitz, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

Adds details from media report, background on chips

SHENZHEN, China, March 24 - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijingfinancial newsmagazine reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior Huawei executive.

Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on Feb 28., Caijing reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.

Huawei did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Chips produced at the 14nm level were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s and are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology.

Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of U.S. export controls since 2019, restricting its supply of chips and chip-design tools from U.S. companies.

Chip design companies use EDA software to produce the blueprints for chips before they are mass manufactured at fabs.

The EDA software market is dominated by three overseas firms - Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS.O and Synopsys Inc SNPS.O, which are headquartered in the United States, and Mentor Graphics, which is owned by Germany's Siemens AG SIEGn.DE.

China is home to a handful of domestic EDA software makers, but experts do not consider them globally competitive.

All three overseas EDA companies fell subject to Washington's sanctions against Huawei in 2020.

When the restrictions went into effect, the company's chip design division lost access to software and updates that would enable them to design low-node processors for its smartphones, as well as access to advanced manufacturing tools at chip production fabs.

The company's smartphone division saw sales tank as a result.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen, Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS
SNPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.