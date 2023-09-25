News & Insights

China's Huawei kicks off product launch event by thanking country for its support

September 25, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

By Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies HWT.UL kicked off a product launch event on Monday by thanking China for its support amid expectations the tech giant would later reveal more details on its latest Mate 60 smartphone series.

Huawei launched the Mate 60 smartphone series last month with no pre-marketing events and has stayed mostly mum on its full capabilities. Users and analysts who bought the Mate 60 Pro said it had a Chinese-made chip and was capable of 5G speeds.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, started the showcase on Monday by announcing the launch of a new tablet product called the MatePad Pro 13.2 that he said was lighter and thinner than rival products.

He also said the company was working overtime and urgently manufacturing as many Mate 60 Pro smartphones as it could.

While he did not discuss the Mate 60 smartphone series in detail, he announced the roll-out of a new ultra, high-end brand called 'Ultimate Design', whose products include a Mate 60 RS smartphone and a watch.

The event was broadcast live across Huawei stores, 156 local media and Chinese social media platforms.

The Mate 60 smartphone series has been hailed by Chinese state media as a sign that Huawei has overcome U.S. sanctions that since 2019 has cut its access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models and crippled its smartphone business.

The event takes place on the two-year anniversary of Huawei rotating Chairwoman Meng Wanzhou's return to China.

She returned in 2021 after a nearly three-year detention over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.

The extradition drama became a source of discord between Beijing and Washington. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to return home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors.

