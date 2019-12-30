US Markets

China's Huawei gets India nod to participate in 5G trials

Brenda Goh Reuters
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

The Indian government has allowed Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co to participate in trials for 5G networks, a company spokesman said on Monday.

India's nod to Huawei comes at a time when the global rollout of 5G technology has been complicated by U.S. sanctions against the company. The United States has been lobbying allies not to use Huawei's network equipment in their 5G networks.

Indian television channel CNBC-TV18 reported the news first, citing a senior official. The trials will be held in January, according to the official, the channel reported.

India's telecom department was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The telecom department will meet operators on Dec. 31 to confirm the timing for 5G trials, CNBC-TV18 reported, saying all wireless operators in India had received in-principle approvals to conduct the trials.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

