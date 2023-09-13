News & Insights

China's Huawei flags product launch, details about phones expected

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 13, 2023 — 11:15 pm EDT

Written by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds recent models that have gone on sale

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL said on Thursday it will launch new products on Sept. 25 without elaborating.

The company will be releasing information about new mobile phones at the event, according to Chinese business daily Yicai which cited sources.

Huawei started selling its latest high-end smartphones Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro at end of last month and last week started presales for its Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone alongside a new foldable phone Mate X5.

But it has not done much advertising about the phones to date and has been tight-lipped about the technologies deployed in the phones.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.