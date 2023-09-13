China's Huawei flags product launch, details about phones expected

Adds recent models that have gone on sale

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL said on Thursday it will launch new products on Sept. 25 without elaborating.

The company will be releasing information about new mobile phones at the event, according to Chinese business daily Yicai which cited sources.

Huawei started selling its latest high-end smartphones Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro at end of last month and last week started presales for its Mate 60 Pro+ smartphone alongside a new foldable phone Mate X5.

But it has not done much advertising about the phones to date and has been tight-lipped about the technologies deployed in the phones.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

