China's Huawei braces for tough year with external risks adding to sanction challenges

SHENZHEN, China, April 26 (Reuters) - The rotating chairman of China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL said geopolitics conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, potential rises in commodity prices and fluctuating exchange rates will make 2022 even more challenging for the sanction-hit tech giant.

Ken Hu made the remarks at the company's annual analyst summit on Tuesday.

In 2019 the U.S. Trump Administration put Huawei on an export blacklist, putting its once mighty handset business under immense pressure. The U.S. says Huawei is a security risk, a claim the company denied.

(Reporting by David Kirton, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.