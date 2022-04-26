US Markets

China's Huawei braces for tough year with external risks adding to sanction challenges

Contributor
David Kirton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

The rotating chairman of China's Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] said geopolitics conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, potential rises in commodity prices and fluctuating exchange rates will make 2022 even more challenging for the sanction-hit tech giant.

SHENZHEN, China, April 26 (Reuters) - The rotating chairman of China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL said geopolitics conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, potential rises in commodity prices and fluctuating exchange rates will make 2022 even more challenging for the sanction-hit tech giant.

Ken Hu made the remarks at the company's annual analyst summit on Tuesday.

In 2019 the U.S. Trump Administration put Huawei on an export blacklist, putting its once mighty handset business under immense pressure. The U.S. says Huawei is a security risk, a claim the company denied.

(Reporting by David Kirton, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular