China's Horizon Construction set to price shares at HK$4.52 in IPO - sources

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai-based Horizon Construction Development Ltd plans to price its shares at H$4.52 each to raise HK$1.65 billion ($210.22 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Horizon Construction, a construction services provider, did not immediately respond to a request for comment

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.