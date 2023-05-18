News & Insights

China's Horizon Construction set to price shares at HK$4.52 in IPO - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

May 18, 2023 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai-based Horizon Construction Development Ltd plans to price its shares at H$4.52 each to raise HK$1.65 billion ($210.22 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

Horizon Construction, a construction services provider, did not immediately respond to a request for comment

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.