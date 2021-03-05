Companies

China's home-built C919 aircraft on path to be certified by year-end, designer says

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's home-built C919 aircraft is expected to finish flight testing and win airworthiness certification by the end of this year, the programme's chief designer, Wu Guanghui, said on Friday on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting.

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's home-built C919 aircraft is expected to finish flight testing and win airworthiness certification by the end of this year, the programme's chief designer, Wu Guanghui, said on Friday on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting.

State manufacturer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China is set to deliver the first aircraft to China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS, which signed a firm order on Monday to buy 5 C919 jets.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular