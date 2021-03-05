China's home-built C919 aircraft on path to be certified by year-end, designer says

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's home-built C919 aircraft is expected to finish flight testing and win airworthiness certification by the end of this year, the programme's chief designer, Wu Guanghui, said on Friday on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting.

State manufacturer the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China is set to deliver the first aircraft to China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS, which signed a firm order on Monday to buy 5 C919 jets.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

