China's hog supply growing, losses could worsen, says farm official

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China's pig production is still growing, a farm ministry official said on Monday, with a higher than normal number of breeding sows set to maintain downward pressure on prices.

China had 42.4 million sows at the end of September, unchanged from the previous month, and 3.4% higher than the normal level, Chen Guanghua, head of the animal husbandry and veterinary bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs told a press briefing.

Production efficiency of sows is also improving, with each sow breeding 0.5 more pigs every year than the previous year, Chen said.

Farmers in the world's top pork market have lost money for most of this year due to low prices and high feed costs.

Chen added that while pig prices may rebound in the fourth quarter, the peak consumption season, "there is no basis for a sharp rise".

Farmers have increasingly raised pigs to heavier weights, which will add to supply in November, said Chen.

The number of medium and large pigs in large-scale pig farms increased 6.3% last month compared with a year ago, which will be slaughtered in coming months.

Supply could increase after the Chinese New Year, which is in February, added Chen, when there could be both a decline in consumption in the off-season as well as an increase in the number of pigs slaughtered.

"The level of pig losses may even be greater than that of the same period this year," he said, urging farmers to adjust their production.

