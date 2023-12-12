News & Insights

China's hog futures rise for third day on cold weather, shrinking herd size

December 12, 2023 — 02:53 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's most active hog futures DLHcv1 jumped for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, as plunging temperatures and shrinking herd size fueled buying.

The January contract DLHcv1 closed up 2.8% at 14,640 yuan ($2,040.53), its highest level in nearly two weeks.

The futures market tracked gains in cash prices, which began rising this week. Cash prices had earlier hit their lowest since July as farmers stepped up pig slaughter amid high costs and the outbreak of African swine fever.

Many market participants now believe the local hog inventory has fallen sharply, triggering a reversal in prices, hogs analyst firm Zhu E said in a note.

A cold snap in snow-covered northern China, with forecasts of temperatures further sliding to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), also supported retailers' sentiment, Zhu E said.

Colder weather typically encourages consumption of pork and boosts seasonal sausage-making and meat-curing activities.

($1 = 7.1746 yuan)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

