China's hog futures rise for third day on cold weather, shrinking herd size

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's most active hog futures DLHcv1 jumped for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, as plunging temperatures and shrinking herd size fueled buying.

The January contract DLHcv1 closed up 2.8% at 14,640 yuan ($2,040.53), its highest level in nearly two weeks.

The futures market tracked gains in cash prices, which began rising this week. Cash prices had earlier hit their lowest since July as farmers stepped up pig slaughter amid high costs and the outbreak of African swine fever.

Many market participants now believe the local hog inventory has fallen sharply, triggering a reversal in prices, hogs analyst firm Zhu E said in a note.

A cold snap in snow-covered northern China, with forecasts of temperatures further sliding to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), also supported retailers' sentiment, Zhu E said.

Colder weather typically encourages consumption of pork and boosts seasonal sausage-making and meat-curing activities.

($1 = 7.1746 yuan)

