China's hog futures plunge 5% as farmers step up slaughter

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China's most active hog futures DLHCV1 fell more than 5% on Monday, after farmers ramped up selling of pigs after several months of weak prices.

The January contract fell to 14,740 yuan ($2,044) per metric ton by 10:47 a.m. local time, even after China's state planner said on Friday it would stockpile more pork to support prices.

China's cash hog prices have been falling since August, amid large oversupply and weak demand.

Yet the country's sow herd at the end of October was still larger than needed at 42.1 million pigs, state media reported last week.

Farmers have begun to accelerate destocking of herds in recent weeks however, hitting market confidence, say analysts.

"Large companies are reducing herds due to financial pressure after a year of deep losses while smaller farmers are also selling due to increasing outbreaks of African Swine Fever," said Darin Friedrichs, co-founder of Shanghai-based Sitonia Consulting.

Farmers often send pigs to slaughter before the herd becomes infected by spreading disease, depressing prices.

The contract for January delivery has plunged more than 9% so far in November.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi)

