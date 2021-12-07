China's HNA says management of its airlines transferred to Liaoning Fangda group

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group said on Wednesday the management of its core aviation business, including Hainan Airlines 600221.SS, will be transfered to the strategic investor Liaoning Fangda Group, as of Dec. 8.

Gu Gang, an official appointed by local government to resolve the years-long debt risks at the company, will no longer serve as the Communist Party secretary, HNA said in a statement on its official social media account.

