China's HNA says creditors have applied for its bankruptcy

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group said on Friday that its creditors have applied to a Chinese court for the company to be placed in bankruptcy and reorganised, in another blow to the once high-flying conglomerate.

The company, whose flagship carrier is Hainan Airlines 600221.SS, said in a WeChat post that it received a notice from a Hainan court that its creditors had made such a move because it was unable to pay its debts.

It said it would cooperate with the court and actively promote its debt disposal work.

HNA Group was once one of China's aggressive dealmaking firms, using a $50 billion global acquisition spree to build an empire that once spread from Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE to Hilton Worldwide.

But its massive spending drew scrutiny from China’s central government and other overseas regulators, prompting the company to sell many of its purchases and focus on its airline and tourism business three years ago.

In February last year, after the COVID-19 pandemic paralysed travel demand and hit cash flows, HNA asked the local government to lead a work group dedicated to resolving its liquidity risks.

Last week, the company said that it was moving to the next stage of resolving its multi-year liquidity crisis as the government-led team had finished its due diligence.

