China's HNA raps finance department for short notice to bondholders

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group criticised its finance department for failing to properly arrange a bondholder meeting to discuss delaying the repayment of a $163 million bond, as it again sought to placate investors angry about a late notice.

The cash-strapped conglomerate convened a conference call on Tuesday night to discuss a one-year moratorium on the repayment that was due on Wednesday. While an agreement was eventually reached, many bondholders were unhappy they had been given only 30 minutes notice to prepare materials and attend.

Gu Gang, HNA's new executive chairman, has criticised the head of finance department and other related staff for the late notice, the company said in a statement posted on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

"HNA is facing a life-or-death moment," Gu said in the latest statement. "All staff throughout the company should be constantly careful with all kinds of details."

The finance department made hasty preparations, HNA said, adding the department did not show enough respect to the participants at the conference call, with its head not even showing up for the call in person.

The statement did not name any of the executives and did not mention if they would face any penalty.

HNA had also published a letter of apology on its WeChat account on Tuesday for the late notice to bondholders.

The firm's move to delay the repayment on the bond comes as it faces increasing liquidity risks after a slowdown in business caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

HNA, which directly owns or holds stakes in a number of local Chinese carriers, including Hainan Airlines 600221.SS, has asked the Hainan provincial government to lead a working group aimed at resolving its liquidity risks.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

