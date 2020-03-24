Commodities

China's HNA Group warns impact on overseas subsidiaries from coronavirus pandemic

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

China's HNA Group on Tuesday warned of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic on its overseas subsidiaries, adding that most of them had enough cashflows to cope with the impact over the short term.

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's HNA Group on Tuesday warned of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic on its overseas subsidiaries, adding that most of them had enough cashflows to cope with the impact over the short term.

But some aviation firms and hotels it owns are heavily affected, the conglomerate said in a statement on its official social media account, but they are proactively applying for support from their respective countries and local governments and have yet raised requests for help with the group.

Cashflow issues for domestic firms are gradually improving, the group said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Alison Williams)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular