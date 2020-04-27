China's HNA Capital says bondholders agree to coupon delay

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - China's HNA Capital, a unit of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, said on Monday that bondholders had agreed to delay the annual coupon payment on a bond after the company requested a five-month extension last week.

Bondholders unanimously agreed to extend the bond's coupon payment date to Sept. 30, HNA Capital said in an official filing on Monday. The company had been due to make the annual coupon payment for its 800 million yuan ($113.06 million) 8% April 2021 bond on April 29, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 7.0758 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

