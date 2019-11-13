US Markets

China's Hikvision directors under investigation over disclosures

David Stanway Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision said regulators were investigating two of its directors for allegedly violating disclosure rules, piling more pressure on a firm which is on a U.S. blacklist.

Directors Hu Yangzhong and Gong Hongjia would cooperate with the investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the firm said in a filing to the stock exchange on Wednesday. It did not provide any detail of the alleged violations.

Hikvision, the world's biggest supplier of video surveillance systems, was one of eight firms added to a U.S. blacklist in October aimed at punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The firm had allegedly provided surveillance equipment to police authorities throughout Xinjiang, where China has been accused by Washington of repression, arbitrary detention and high-technology surveillance against Muslim minority groups.

