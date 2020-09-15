China's Hengyi plans $13.65 bln expansion at Brunei petchem complex

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's Hengyi Petrochemical Co Ltd 000703.SZ plans to spend $13.65 billion to build the second phase of a refinery and petrochemical complex in Brunei, it said on Tuesday in a stock filing.

Hengyi, one of the few private Chinese firms operating a refinery outside China, plans to add a 14 million tonne per year (280,000 barrel per day) crude oil refinery and a two million tpy paraxylene unit at its complex in Palau Muara Besar, the company said.

It will also build a 1.65 million tpy ethylene plant and 2.5 million tpy purified terephthalic acid (PTA) facility. Paraxylene and PTA are key materials for making polyester fibre used in textiles and packaging.

Construction will take three years and the investment is expected to bring an additional annual net profit of about $1.72 billion, the firm said, without giving a date for starting work.

Hengyi in 2019 started up a 160,000-bpd refinery and petrochemical facilities at the same site at Palau Muara Besar.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

