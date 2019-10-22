China's Hengli wins licence to supply jet fuel for commercial use

Adds background

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hengli Petrochemical Co 600346.SS has become the first private refiner to win approval from China's civil aviation authority to supply jet fuel for commercial use, it said on Tuesday, a first step towards selling the product overseas.

Hengli has long aimed to be China's first private exporter of jet fuel, but the authorities had held off granting approval to private refiners to export refined oil products.

In August, the company, which submitted its fuel exports application months ago, sold its first jet fuel cargo for export through a state-owned firm, bypassing Beijing's export quota restriction.

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) did not immediately respond to Reuters' request seeking for comment.

Based in northeastern province of Liaoning, Hengli launched a mega refining plant with crude oil processing capacity of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in late May.

