China's Henan Shenhuo eyes Q1 start for second phase of Yunnan smelter

CHONGQING, China, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's Henan Shenhuo Group [RIC:RIC:HNSHG.UL] expects to start production by the first quarter of next year at the second phase of its 900,000 tonnes per year aluminium project in the southwestern province of Yunnan, an official said on Wednesday.

The second phase of the project in Wenshan prefecture will have annual capacity of 450,000 tonnes, Li Zhongyuan, general manager of listed unit Henan Shenhuo Coal & Power 000933.SZ said on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"The second phase of the project in Wenshan should be put into production in the first quarter of next year," Li told Reuters at the China International Aluminium Week organised by Antaike in the southwestern city of Chongqing.

Wenshan, with abundant hydropower resources for the energy-intensive smelting process, is emerging as a major centre of China's aluminium industry.

Yunnan Aluminium 000807.SZ, a unit of biggest state-owned aluminium firm Chinalco, had recently planned to raise up to 3 billion yuan to fund its Wenshan aluminium project.

It started the 500,000-tonne-per-year project this year.

The second phase of the Shenhuo project was initially expected to start this year.

Last year, the firm moved 450,000 tonnes of annual aluminium smelting capacity from Henan in central China to Yunnan for the first phase of its planned 900,000-tonne-per-year project.

"Our production (base) is in Yunnan and Xinjiang, which will not be impacted by winter cuts," Li added, referring to environmental curbs on industry during the coming heating season.

