China's Henan province ups gold resource at Laowan mine

China's Henan province has put the expected gold resource at its Laowan mine at more than 500 tonnes following recent prospecting, the province's geological bureau said.

New discoveries at Henan's largest independent gold mine followed nearly two years of exploration, according to an article on the Henan Geological Bureau's website dated Tuesday.

It did not give a previous estimate of the mine's resources.

The Laowan mine in Tongbai county produced 208 tonnes of gold between 2011 and 2019, the bureau said.

Henan is China's second-largest gold producing province after northeastern Shandong province.

