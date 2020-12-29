China's Henan Energy and Chemical defers dollar bond repayment

China's Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group said it would repay 50% principal on its $62.5 million dollar bonds, with the rest extended by 18 months. It said the deferral would ease its pressure to repay debts to some extent.

It said in a statement that all bondholders agreed to defer the 50% payment due to tight liquidity at Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group.

Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group is the parent of state-owned coal-miner Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, which defaulted on two commercial paper issues in late November.

