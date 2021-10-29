Commodities

China's Heilongjiang corn output seen rising 19% in 2021 -govt think tank

Corn output in China's top-producing province, Heilongjiang, is expected to increase 19% on an annual basis this year, according to a government think tank.

Qi Xiangmin, analyst at the China National Grain and Oils Information Center, made the forecast during an online speech on Friday.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu, Min Zhang and Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman )

