China's Heilongjiang 2021 corn output seen rising 19% -think tank

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s top corn growing province of Heilongjiang is expected to produce 19% more of the grain in 2021, a government think tank analyst said on Friday.

Corn output in the northeastern province was expected to hit 43.26 million tonnes this year, up sharply from 2020, when typhoons hit the new crop in the region, said Qi Chiming, analyst with China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC).

The market is watching the new corn crop closely after rains delayed harvest and damaged the quality of some crop in northern China, a main production region.

The increase, along with rising output in other top growing provinces including Jilin and Inner Mongolia, would offset crop losses in some areas in northern China, Qi said.

China was expected to produce 273 million tonnes of corn this year, up 4.7% from a year earlier, according to CNGOIC estimates.

Slowing demand from the hog sector, and increased supplies of feed grains in the international market would also help ease China’s corn prices, Qi said.

