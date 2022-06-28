China's heatwaves drive power consumption to record highs

Contributors
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Power consumption in several Chinese regions rose to record highs over the weekend, as persisting heatwaves spurred the use of air conditioners to help people cool off.

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Power consumption in several Chinese regions rose to record highs over the weekend, as persisting heatwaves spurred the use of air conditioners to help people cool off.

Monitoring data from the national power grid showed that electricity loads soared from Friday to Sunday in the provinces of Shandong, Henan, Shaanxi as well as Xinjiang, and reached all-time highs, state television said on Tuesday.

Power grids in the northern and central regions were already hitting record levels of power consumption since last week, when temperatures started reaching above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

This month, seven provincial power grids in Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Ningxia and Xinjiang, as well as power grids in northwestern China, have reached record levels of consumption.

The power load in the eastern province of Shandong, which is also the second most populous with more than 100 million people, reached 97.58 million kilowatts, its fourth new high this summer.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338008; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters