China's Hanrui Cobalt says its production is normal

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese cobalt producer Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt 300618.SZ said on Tuesday that its production was normal and denied market talk that a recent incident at its plant in Jiangxi province had led to a halt in operation.

"Our production and product delivery are as normal, with a monthly output of 480 to 500 metric tons of cobalt metal," Huang Yunyue, general counsel and operations manager of Hanrui, told Reuters.

On Monday, the most-traded April cobalt contract on the Zhonglianjin exchange rose as much as 4%, hitting a near four-month high of 214,000 yuan ($29,729.65) per ton, which several industry analysts said was due to talk in the market that an incident at Hanrui's Jiangxi plant had forced a production halt.

"There has been no safety incident," Huang said.

The contract fell 2.9% on Tuesday to 203,500 yuan per ton, the biggest decline since October.

Huang said the second phase of Hanrui's Jiangxi project, with capacity of 500 tons per month, will start production from March 25, with a third phase expected to complete construction by mid-May. The plant will produce 1,500 tons of cobalt metal starting from June, he said.

