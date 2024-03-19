News & Insights

China's Hanrui Cobalt says its production is normal

March 19, 2024 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Chinese cobalt producer Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt 300618.SZ said on Tuesday that its production was normal and denied market talk that a recent incident at its plant in Jiangxi province had led to a halt in operation.

"Our production and product delivery are as normal, with a monthly output of 480 to 500 metric tons of cobalt metal," Huang Yunyue, general counsel and operations manager of Hanrui, told Reuters.

On Monday, the most-traded April cobalt contract on the Zhonglianjin exchange rose as much as 4%, hitting a near four-month high of 214,000 yuan ($29,729.65) per ton, which several industry analysts said was due to talk in the market that an incident at Hanrui's Jiangxi plant had forced a production halt.

"There has been no safety incident," Huang said.

The contract fell 2.9% on Tuesday to 203,500 yuan per ton, the biggest decline since October.

Huang said the second phase of Hanrui's Jiangxi project, with capacity of 500 tons per month, will start production from March 25, with a third phase expected to complete construction by mid-May. The plant will produce 1,500 tons of cobalt metal starting from June, he said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tony Munroe and Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.