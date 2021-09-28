Commodities

China's Hainan Airlines rises by maximum 5% on restructuring plans

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Shares in Hainan Airlines, the flagship carrier of embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, rose as much as 5% on Monday, its maximum level allowed for the day, after it gave an update on its restructuring plans.

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Hainan Airlines 600221.SS, the flagship carrier of embattled Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, rose as much as 5% on Monday, its maximum level allowed for the day, after it gave an update on its restructuring plans.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that China's HNA Group will receive strategic investment of 38 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) after its restructuring, which will go to eleven of its entities including its flagship carrier Hainan Airlines.

Hainan Airlines said in a separate statement on Monday that it would use funds from strategic investors and future operating income to repay debts.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular